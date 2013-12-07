Preview: Delaware at Notre Dame

Notre Dame looks to bounce backfrom a tough road loss when it hosts Delaware in a non-conferencematchup on Saturday. The Irish fell to nationally-ranked Iowa onTuesday, though the team was in the game until the end. The Blue Henscome into the contest having won three straight and five of theirlast six outings.

The Irish have been a verybalanced offensive squad in the early going with four double-figurescorers, led by Jerian Grant (18.6 per game). Garrick Sherman gives Notre Dame one of the top interior presences in the country, averaging 14points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Delaware also sports ahigh-powered offense with five players averaging in double figures, although leading scorer Devon Saddler will miss the contest against the Irish due to a suspension.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT DELAWARE (5-3): Scoring isdefinitely not a problem for the Blue Hens, who are averaging 84points though eight contests. But stopping the opposition fromscoring hasn’t been as easy for Delaware, which allows teams to shoot45.2 percent from the field and score 77.5 points a game. CoachMonte Ross is hoping his team can tighten things up on the defensiveend so it can be a little easier for the Blue Hens down the stretch of games.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (5-2): Despiteits winning record, Notre Dame hasn’t had a set starting lineup thisyear, with coach Mike Brey using three different combinations inseven games. He’s not opposed to making more changes either, ashe looks for the right five to start games. “I‘m stillsearching,” Brey told the South Bend Tribune. “Is this a seasonwhere our lineup changes more than ever before game-to-game orweek-to-week or segment-to-segment? I‘m open to that.”

TIP-INS

1. Delaware has scored at least80 points in seven straight games, which is one shy of the schoolrecord set in 1999.

2. Notre Dame’s 93 points in itsloss to Iowa Tuesday were the most scored by the Irish in aregulation setback since December, 1990.

3. This will be the first meetingbetween the Irish and the Blue Hens on the hardwood.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 88,Delaware 81