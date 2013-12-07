Notre Dame 80, Delaware 75:Jerian Grant scored 25 points as the Irish held off the Blue Hens toearn a home non-conference victory.

Notre Dame (6-2) got 21 pointsand a team-high 11 rebounds from Pat Connaughton, while GarrickSherman added 19 points and six boards. The Irish outrebounded theBlue Hens 37-27.

Jarvis Threatt led Delaware(5-3) with 23 points and 10 assists but committed seven turnovers.Davon Usher and Kyle Anderson each scored 19 points, combining foreight 3-pointers.

Notre Dame jumped out to anearly 12-2 lead, but Delaware responded with a 24-10 run to take afour-point lead with under eight minutes to play. The Irish trailedby five before closing with a 13-1 run - capped by a pair ofConnaughton 3-pointers - to take a seven-point halftime advantage.

Another Connaughton 3 pushed thelead to 12 in the opening minutes of the second half, but the BlueHens wouldn’t give up, cutting the lead down to one with just overtwo minutes to play. But Grant hit a pair of jumpers and Sherman went2-for-2 from the line to put the Irish comfortably ahead again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blue Hens hadtheir string of seven straight games of 80 or more points snapped. …The Irish came into the game averaging 3.86 blocks but failed toregister one for the first time this season. … Notre Dame coachMike Brey faced Delaware for the first time since he was the team’s coach from 1995 to 2000.