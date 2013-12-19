(Updated: RECASTS removed “Fightin” before Blue Hens in 3rd and 4th graphs)

No. 3 Ohio State 76, Delaware 64: LaQuinton Ross scored 19 points - including eight during a decisive 15-0 run spanning halftime - to lead the Buckeyes to their 77th straight victory over an unranked opponent at home.

Amir Williams recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season as Ohio State (11-0) enjoyed a 46-30 advantage on the boards. Lenzelle Smith Jr. scored 14 points, Aaron Craft added 12 and Amedeo Della Valle had 10 for the Buckeyes, who haven’t allowed a team to reach 70 points this season.

Devon Saddler, who entered the game averaging 23.3 points, scored 17 for the Blue Hens (5-6). Jarvis Threatt registered 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Delaware fell to 0-27 against Top 25 teams while converting only 7-of-15 free throws.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Saddler and Devonne Pinkard gave Delaware a 24-21 lead. After Marvin King-Davis’ jumper put the Blue Hens back on top 26-25 with 3:31 left in the first half, Ross delivered a 3-pointer and Della Valle converted a three-point play to begin a 12-0 run prior to intermission.

Ross’ 3-pointer on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half made it 40-26 before Delaware scored five straight points. The Buckeyes responded with Craft’s coast-to-coast layup and Smith’s three-point play, and didn’t let the lead slip below eight the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Craft, who is Ohio State’s all-time leader in steals and assists, recorded four steals to pass Wisconsin’s Mike Kelley for third on the Big Ten career list with 276 and is on pace to break the record of 324 held by Illinois’ Bruce Douglas. ... Ohio State shot 40.7 percent from the field to snap a streak of five games shooting 52 percent or better - their longest such streak in 23 seasons. ... Ross was 8-for-13 from the field while his teammates were 16-for-46.