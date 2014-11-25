Preview: Delaware at Stanford

Three days after losing to one of the top teams in the country, Stanford returns home Tuesday to face a Delaware team picked to finish eighth in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Cardinal concluded an encouraging run in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic on Saturday with a 70-59 loss to Duke and freshman phenom Jahlil Okafor. Chasson Randle scored a team-high 22 points for Stanford, which opened the tournament with a dominant 89-60 win over UNLV.

Delaware boasts a promising young roster, but doesn’t have anyone with Okafor’s skill set. The Blue Hens are 0-3 for the first time since 2007 and face an uphill battle against Stanford, which owns a plus-9.5 rebounding margin and left Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski raving about the team’s personnel. “Stanford is such a well-coached team,” Krzyzewski told reporters. “Randle is one of the best guards in the country, and Reid Travis is going to be a stud for them. I think Stanford will be right there.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DELAWARE (0-3): The Blue Hens continued their West Coast trip with a 70-52 loss to Bakersfield on Sunday, when they were held to 26.7 percent shooting and made just five field goals in the second half. Sophomore wing Devonne Pinkard notched his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, but the Blue Hens were dominated inside by Bakersfield center Aly Ahmed. Delaware is playing without its top scoring threat in senior guard Kyle Anderson, who is out with a hand injury.

ABOUT STANFORD (3-1): Center Stefan Nastic has two double-doubles in the first four games and could be in for another big performance against the undersized Blue Hens. The 6-11, 245-pound Nastic, averaging 15.8 points and nine rebounds, bounced back with 13 points and 13 boards against Duke after missing 10 of 13 shots in the win over UNLV. Coach Johnny Dawkins continues to be impressed by the play of Travis, a 6-8 freshman forward who grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds against the Blue Devils.

TIP-INS

1. Randle has made 24 consecutive free throws dating back to last season’s final game against Dayton.

2. Delaware’s roster includes 11 freshmen and sophomores.

3. Stanford is shooting a Pac-12-best 74.8 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Stanford 74, Delaware 55