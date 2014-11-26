Stanford 84, Delaware 47: Chasson Randle scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as the Cardinal led from start to finish in a dominant win over the visiting Blue Hens.

Anthony Brown had 12 points while Rosco Allen and Stefan Nastic each collected 12 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (4-1), which bounced back from Saturday’s 70-59 loss to Duke by recording a season-high 22 assists. Reid Travis grabbed 11 rebounds as the Cardinal held Delaware to 29 percent shooting.

Cazmon Hayes scored 15 points on 4-of-21 shooting for Delaware (0-4), which is winless through four games for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Kory Holden had eight points, five rebounds and six assists as the Blue Hens concluded a three-game West Coast road trip that included lopsided losses to Cal Poly and Bakersfield.

Delaware, which came in shooting a Division I-worst 29.4 percent from the field, missed 27-of-36 shots in the first half and trailed 44-21 at the break. Seven different players scored in the opening period for Stanford, which led 26-8 with just over eight minutes left in the half.

Randle made three 3-pointers, including one with just under 14 minutes remaining to push Stanford’s lead to 57-29. The Cardinal point guard was 4-of-4 from the foul line and has made 28 consecutive free throws dating back to last season’s final game against Dayton.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Robert Cartwright and Marcus Allen scored seven points apiece for Stanford, which outrebounded the Blue Hens by 14. … Hayes provided Delaware’s highlight of the game with a tomahawk dunk over Brown with 12 minutes remaining. … After visiting DePaul on Sunday, Stanford will take its traditional break for final exams and resume action Dec. 13 against Denver.