Preview: Delaware at Temple

The first two weeks of the season have not gone as planned for Temple, which will try to avoid a three-game losing streak Sunday against visiting Delaware. The Owls have played a daunting schedule thus far with early-season matchups against three ranked opponents, the most recent two of which topped Temple by a combined 11 points.

Temple opened its trip to Puerto Rico by defeating Minnesota to improve to 1-1, but tight losses to Butler and Utah have Owls coach Fran Dunphy trying to remain positive. “I think the fact that we are where we are at the end of the last two games against Butler and Utah speaks a lot to our competitive nature,” Dunphy told reporters this week. Quenton DeCosey (15.3 points) leads a team that is averaging 70 points despite shooting a meager 38.8 percent overall. The Owls hope to get back on track against a Blue Hens squad that won its last game in the final second.

ABOUT DELAWARE (2-1): The Blue Hens topped Fairleigh Dickinson 73-72 their last time out on Cazmon Hayes’ free throw with 0.9 seconds left. Marvin King-Davis paces the team in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (9.0), while Kory Holden averages 13.3 points and a team-high 6.3 assists. With Devonne Pinkard injured, Delaware really only has one serious 3-point threat in Holden (8-of-18 from the arc, while the rest of his teammates - minus Holden - are 7-of-34.)

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-3): Temple could certainly be more active defensively, as DeCosey has no steals in 116 minutes and the team has a total of 11 blocks in four games. After DeCosey, the other two double-digit scorers for the Owls are Devin Coleman (12.3 points) and Obi Enechionyia (10.7), both of whom shoot under 40 percent from the floor. In fact, after DeCosey, Temple’s next five leading scorers all shoot below 40 percent from the field, although DeCosey and the Owls are a solid free-throw shooting team at 70.5 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Pinkard (foot) left the Fairleigh Dickinson game after three minutes and will be sidelined 3-6 weeks. He scored 25 points in the Blue Hens’ first two games.

2. DeCosey, in his last three games, is 6-of-11 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the foul line.

3. Temple F Jaylen Bond is shooting poorly across the board - 39.5 percent from the field, 1-of-6 from the arc and 3-of-7 from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Temple 67, Delaware 57