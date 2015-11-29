EditorsNote: adding that Corbett out with ACL tear

Temple 69, Delaware 50

Temple snapped its modest two-game losing skid with a 69-50 victory over visiting Delaware on Sunday at the Liacouras Center behind a season-high 16 points from sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia.

The Owls upped their overall record to 2-3, with each of their three losses coming against a ranked team. With the loss, Delaware fell to 2-2, despite a team-high 17 points from junior guard Cazmon Hayes.

Temple went into halftime with its biggest edge of the first half, 37-25, on freshman guard Levan Alston Jr.’s three-pointer with 15 seconds left before intermission.

There were four lead changes in the first three minutes, but the Owls took control on senior guard Quenton DeCosey’s three-pointer with 16:23 left in the half.

Delaware’s last lead was 7-6 with 17:08 left in the half on a slam by senior forward Marvin King-Davis. The Blue Hens managed to tie it at 23-23, but a 14-2 Temple run to close the half spelled the difference in the game.

With 3:09 to go in the half, Delaware had a tough break when sophomore guard Chivarsky Corbett went down favoring his right knee. Corbett got tangled with Enechionyia. Corbett did not return, but Enechionyia did return in the last minute of the half.

It was later announced that Corbett tore his ACL and is finished for the season.

The Blue Hens shot 9-for-31 from the floor the in half, and were a horrid 3-for-17 from three-point range in the game.

With 16:16 left in the half, Delaware head coach Monte Ross was called for a technical foul.