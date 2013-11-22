Preview: Delaware at Villanova

Villanova looks to continue its strong start this year when it hosts Delaware on Friday. With three players averaging double figures and their defense allowed fewer than 60 points all three games, the Wildcats have a 30.3-point average margin of victory this season. James Bell paces Villanova with 18.7 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 90.9 percent from the foul line.

JayVaughn Pinkston averages 18.3 points on 59.4 percent shooting while Darrun Hilliard pitches in 13.7 points. Delaware, which has won back-to-back games after dropping its first two of the season, is led by Devon Saddler with 23 points per game. The Fightin Blue Hens entered Thursday as the 49th-best scoring team in the country at 85.3 points per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT DELAWARE (2-2): Jarvis Threatt, who is averaging 17 points per game this season, has scored 48 combined in his last two contests. Davon Usher (16.3 points) and Kyle Anderson (14.8) have also been reliable scoring threats while Carl Baptiste (11.8) has logged double-digit points in his last three games. The Fightin Blue Hens’ offensive output also ranks first in the Colonial Athletic Association.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (3-0): Josh Hart and Ryan Arcidiacono average 9.3 and eight points, respectively, but Arcidiacono is just 2-of-11 from 3-point range. Daniel Ochefu grabs a team-high eight rebounds per game for the Wildcats, who rank 65th in the country at 41.7 boards. Villanova is also 39th in the nation in assists per game as Tony Chennault paces the Wildcats with 4.7.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova is 11-0 all-time against Delaware.

2. Chennault has committed just two turnovers to his 14 assists this season.

3. The Fightin Blue Hens have won six of their last eight road games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 90, Delaware 77