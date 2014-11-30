Preview: Delaware at Villanova

Fresh off a championship in the Legends Classic earlier this week, No. 11 Villanova hosts Delaware on Sunday while looking to move to 6-0 out of the gate for the second consecutive season. Coach Jay Wright knows that with his program now an established contender, he has to have his team prepared for everyone’s best effort. “Last year, we kind of snuck up on some people,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This year, we can tell by the way teams play us that we’re not sneaking up on anybody.”

The Wildcats are following a familiar pattern in building confidence and momentum this season, knocking off No. 14 VCU and No. 18 Michigan in back-to-back games during Thanksgiving week, just as they did a year ago in consecutive wins against Kansas and Iowa. Wright has identified his team’s defense as a strong point early on, telling reporters, “I like where our defense has gotten at this point. I really feel good about that.” The Blue Hens are winless in four games and have lost five straight dating back to a second-round loss in last year’s NCAA Tournament at the hands of Michigan State.

ABOUT DELAWARE (0-4): Without forward Marvin King-Davis, who has missed three straight games with a hamstring injury, and guard Kyle Anderson, who hasn’t played yet this season due to a broken hand, the Blue Hens are shooting 29.3 percent from the field - dead last in the nation. “The ball is just not going in the basket for us,” coach Monte Ross told the Delaware News Journal. “We have to stick with it; our shots will start falling.” Cazmon Hayes is averaging a team-best 16.5 points and Kory Holden adds 10.8 points for Delaware, while adding a team-leading 4.5 assists per game.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (5-0): The Wildcats are benefiting from some serious scoring depth with only Dylan Ennis (13 points per game) averaging double figures. JayVaughn Pinkston, Ryan Arcidiacono, Kris Jenkins and Darrun Hilliard II all are posting an average of 9.2 points or more and if Wright’s feelings about his club are accurate at this point, that doesn’t bode well for opponents moving forward. “We have a long way to go,” he said, adding, “We can get a lot better.”

TIP-INS:

1. Villanova is 12-0 all-time against Delaware, including an 84-80 decision last season, led by 26 points from Pinkston.

2. The Wildcats lead all Big East teams and are tied with Arkansas for 16th in the nation with 9.8 steals per game.

3. Villanova is limiting opponents to 56.6 points per game this season, good for second in the Big East (Butler, 54.5).

PREDICTION: Villanova 80, Delaware 62