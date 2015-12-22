Preview: Delaware at Villanova

Villanova is still in the top 25, but the team is clearly heading in the wrong direction. Despite some tough competition of late, the 17th-ranked Wildcats have lost two of their last three games and hope to right the ship Tuesday against visiting Delaware.

Over the last two weeks, the Wildcats have lost to a pair of top-10 teams in Oklahoma and Virginia. In Saturday’s 11-point loss to the Cavaliers, Villanova shot well across the board but allowed Virginia to shoot 56.5 percent from the field and 8-of-12 from the arc. “We played a better team today,” coach Jay Wright said after the game. “Their attention to detail, their execution is just on another level than ours right now.” Delaware had won three of four prior to an eight-point defeat at Boston College in its last outing.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DELAWARE (5-4): The Blue Hens’ top four scorers all shoot below 43 percent from the field. Kory Holden (17.8 points) shoots 39.3 percent but is by far the team’s top 3-point shooter at 37.7 percent. Cazmon Hayes and Marvin King-Davis combine to average 28.1 points and 16.5 rebounds, while Hayes in particular struggles with his shooting at 34.2 percent.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (8-2): The Wildcats’ top seven scorers feature six players who can make 3-pointers with Kris Jenkins leading the way with 23 made 3-pointers and Ryan Arcidiacono pacing Villanova at 37.8 percent from the arc. Josh Hart (14.7 points) is the top scorer on the squad and has scored at least 10 points in every game this season. Arcidiacono had eight points and nine assists without a turnover against Virginia but missed all four of his 3s.

TIP-INS

1. Arcidiacono has no rebounds over 95 minutes in his last three games.

2. Villanova freshman G Jalen Brunson has made 5-of-9 3-pointers in his last two outings after a 1-of-12 stretch in his previous three games.

3. The Wildcats were outrebounded 31-19 against Virginia and had only nine defensive rebounds all game.

PREDICTION: Villanova 72, Delaware 59