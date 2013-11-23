Villanova 84, Delaware 80: JayVaughn Pinkston scored 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line as the host Wildcats staved off the Fightin Blue Hens.

James Bell added 16 points and seven rebounds for Villanova (4-0), which outrebounded Delaware 45-32. Darrun Hilliard scored 15 points and Ryan Arcidiacono chipped in with 14, while Daniel Ochefu grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Davon Usher paced the Fightin Blue Hens (2-3) with a game-high 27 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Kyle Anderson scored 17, Carl Baptiste logged 13 and a team-best eight rebounds and Jarvis Threatt had 16 despite making just 7-of-24 attempts.

After an Usher 3-pointer completed an 11-2 Delaware run and tied the game at 76 with 3:02 left, Pinkston converted a three-point play and Arcidiacono made two free throws to give Villanova a five-point lead with 1:17 to play. Hilliard stole the ball from Anderson on the next possession and Pinkston sealed the win at the foul line.

The game swung back-and-forth through the first half as each team led by at least six and Bell’s 3-pointer with 1:09 left in the first half broke a 40-40 tie to give the Wildcats a three-point edge at halftime. Usher’s four-point play pushed Delaware ahead 52-49 with 15:52 remaining before a 14-5 surge gave Villanova a 74-65 cushion with 5:45 to play on a Hillard layup.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ochefu committed five of Villanova’s nine turnovers. … Threatt also logged a game-high eight assists and committed five turnovers. … Arcidiacono shot just 1-of-8 from 3-point range