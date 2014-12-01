(Updated: CHANGES Jenkins’ point total in lede REMOVES “II” from Hilliard’s name and CHANGES assist total in graph 2 ADDS “combining for 15 in the second half” in graph 5)

No. 11 Villanova 78, Delaware 47: Kris Jenkins led the offense with 13 points off the bench as the host Wildcats knocked off the Blue Hens.

Daniel Ochefu and Darrun Hilliard each added 12 points for Villanova (6-0), which drained a season-high 13 3-pointers on 32 attempts. Ochefu also grabbed six rebounds while Dylan Ennis contributed 10 points, five boards, four assists and two steals for the Wildcats, who registered 21 assists while committing 13 turnovers.

Cazmon Hayes finished with a game-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Blue Hens (0-5), who have lost six straight dating back to last season. Devonne Pinkard added 11 points for the Blue Hens, who shot 31 percent.

There was no collective hot hand to speak of in the first half, with Delaware shooting 25.9 percent and Villanova barely eclipsing the 40 percent mark. The Blue Hens were 1-of-13 from 3-point range while Ochefu’s 10 first-half points helped the Wildcats establish a 34-16 advantage at halftime.

After the break, Villanova was sparked by consecutive 3-pointers from Hilliard as part of an 11-2 run that extended the lead to 45-18 with 15:49 remaining. Both teams began to hit from 3-point range down the stretch – combining for 15 in the second half – but the Blue Hens couldn’t get the stops required to mount any sort of comeback and the Wildcats cruised to victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Villanova improved to 13-0 all-time against Delaware. ... The Wildcats entered play averaging 9.8 steals, which led the Big East and ranked 16th in the nation. ... By holding the Blue Hens to 47 points, Villanova closed the gap in scoring defense among Big East teams, with its opponents averaging 55 points per game – second to Butler (54.5).