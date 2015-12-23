No. 17 Villanova 78, Delaware State 48

Seventeenth-ranked Villanova shook off an early double-digit deficit against Delaware to roll to yet another big home victory, 78-48 on Tuesday in Villanova, Pa.

Led by sophomore guard Kory Holden’s three 3-pointers, the Blue Hens (5-5) jumped out to a 12-2 lead, but that would be the only momentum Delaware would enjoy.

The Wildcats responded with a 16-1 spurt and continued to expand the lead, which reached 21 points at halftime.

Villanova junior wing Josh Hart was 4 for 4 from the 3-point arc in the first half, and finished with 18 points on 7 for 10 shooting to go along with a career-best 14 rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Brunson added 13 and senior guard Ryan Arcidiacono 11 for the Wildcats (9-2).

After scoring 47 points in the opening half thanks to 11 3-pointers, Villanova went cold from beyond the arc in the second (2 for 14), though it hardly mattered against a Delaware side that struggled to shoot 30.6 percent over the closing 20 minutes.

Holden, who set his career mark with 35 points against Boston College in the Blue Hens’ previous outing, finished with 23 points on 8 for 16 shooting.