Preview: Delaware State at Arkansas

Arkansas has ridden depth and defense to afifth straight 2-0 start and will be expecting more of the same Friday night whenit hosts Delaware State. The Razorbacks have had eight different players scorein double figures in double-digit wins over Alabama State (97-79) and WakeForest (83-53). They’ve also lived up to their #Fastest40 social-media moniker,recording 27 steals and forcing 43 turnovers in the two triumphs.

“Every guy that came into the game was active and had adefense-first mentality,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told reporters following Wednesday’s win over the Demon Deacons. “What I like the most about tonight’s winis that everyone that came in contributed – that’s the type of team I know wecan be.” It’ll be quite the challenge for Mid-Eastern AthleticConference-member Delaware State, which is coming off its first loss of theseason Wednesday 62-55 at North Texas. The Hornets opened the seasonwith wins over Penn (77-75 in OT) and Baptist Bible (104-63).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network-Plus

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (2-1): The Hornets are aimingfor their first winning campaign since 2009-10 and were picked to finish fifth inthe 13-team MEAC preseason poll under 13-year assistant Keith Walker, who wasnamed the program’s head coach last spring. Senior post man Kendall Gray was apreseason All-MEAC first-team selection, and he’s lived up to that billing so far while averaging a double-double (14.7 points,11.3 rebounds) and four blocks perouting. Sophomore guard DeAndre Haywood has led the team in scoring in allthree contests and has more than tripled his freshman scoring average (6.2)with his 19.7 clip.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-0): The Razorbacks have eightplayers averaging at least 14 minutes and six points per game, but the team’sgo-to player is unquestionably 6-11 sophomore Bobby Portis who spurned theNBA Draft last summer and is currently leading the squad in scoring (17.0)and rebounding (5.5). Guard Anthlon Bell and forward Alandise Harris are alsoscoring in double figures at 11.5 per game for Arkansas, which is now 21-1under Anderson when forcing 20 or more turnovers in a game. However, rebounding has been a bit of a deficiency for the Razorbacks withopponents averaging nearly six more boards (37-31.5) per game.

TIP-INS

1. With the win over Wake Forest, Arkansas hasnow beaten 45 straight unranked opponents at home.

2. The game is the second of Delaware State’ssix-game road trip, which will run through the Dec. 7 game at Delaware.

3. Led by Bell’s 5-of-7 performance, theRazorbacks are shooting 51.7 percent (15-of-29) from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 96, Delaware State 59