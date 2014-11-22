(Updated: Minor edits throughout.)

Arkansas 99, Delaware State 71: Michael Qualls scoreda season-high 20 points, and the host Razorbacks’ pressure defense scored 33 pointsoff 24 Hornets turnovers in a runaway win.Bobby Portis, Anthlon Bell and Jacorey Williamsadded 14 points apiece for Arkansas (3-0), which improved to 6-0 all-timeagainst Delaware State (2-2). Rashad Madden added a career-high eight assists for the Razorbacks, who have won each of their three games by at least 18 points.

Tyshawn Bell scored 19, including a career-highfive 3-pointers, and DeAndre Haywood added 15 for the visitors, who droppedtheir second straight game. Delaware State also received 10 points from KendallGray, but the Hornets’ leading scorer picked up his fourth foul midway throughthe second half and only put up five shots.

Arkansas expanded its 44-30 halftime lead to57-40 on Qualls’ dunk with 13:45 left in the game, but Delaware State reeledoff eight straight points over the next 1:30 to close within 57-48. That was as close as the Hornets got as the Razorbacks scored the nextseven points and never looked back.

The visitors started fast, grabbing leads of 4-0and 7-4, but Portis scored seven points to key a 12-3 run and put Arkansasahead 16-10. Bell hit a 3-pointer to put Delaware State ahead 26-25 witha little less than seven minutes to play in the half, but the Razorbacks unleasheda 19-4 blitz the rest of the way to take a 14-point advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas has won 46 straighthome games against unranked nonconference opponents. … The Razorbacks have forced more turnovers than they’ve committed in86 of Mike Anderson’s 101 games as coach. … Delaware State still has four roadcontests remaining in this season-long stretch of six straight road games,which also features dates at Iona, Wake Forest, Hawaii and rival Delaware.