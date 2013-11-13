Preview: Delaware State at Clemson

Clemson, coming off of its 29th consecutive season-opening victory, hosts Delaware State on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. The Tigers, who lost 10 of their final 11 games in 2011-12, are looking to build off a 71-51 win over Stetson on Friday when forward K.J. McDaniels scored a career-high 20 points. McDaniels also tied for the team high with seven rebounds while guard Roy Hall chipped in with 11 points.

The task will be tall for Delaware State, which faces its second consecutive ACC opponent in 48 hours after falling 68-50 at Georgia Tech on Monday. The Hornets will have to contend not only with McDaniels and Hall, but also with highly touted freshman forward Jaron Blossomgame, who tallied eight points in his Clemson debut. One encouraging sign up front for the Hornets - despite a significant size advantage for Georgia Tech - was that they were outrebounded 30-28.

TV: 7 p.m., ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (1-1): The Hornets opened the season with a 107-48 victory over Division III Cairn, but are still adjusting to losing last season’s top two scorers - Tahj Tate and Oliver Marques. Forward Tyshawn Bell was the only Hornet in double figures against Georgia Tech with 15 points. Senior Jordan Lawson had his first career double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) against Cairn, but played just six minutes against Georgia Tech.

ABOUT CLEMSON (1-0): Tigers coach Brad Brownell is looking to rebound from a rough third season in which his squad finished just 5-13 in the ACC. The season-opening victory over Stetson was the first step, though after racing out to a 46-15 halftime lead, Brownell was disappointed in his team’s second-half performance. “I told our guys, ‘The people that watched the first half and were at the game and left, they think we’re great now, that we’re ready to beat the Lakers,’ ” Brownell told the Greenville News. “The people that watched the second half don’t think we can beat Edwards Middle School.”

TIP-INS:

1. With a win Wednesday, Clemson would start 2-0 for the fourth straight time under Brownell and 12th straight overall.

2. Brownell is 3-0 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with the Tigers, including a 76-41 victory over the Hornets on Dec. 27, 2010 - his debut season.

3. Delaware State coach Greg Jackson needs five wins to become the school’s all-time leader.

PREDICTION: Clemson 75, Delaware State 61