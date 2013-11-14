FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clemson 58, Delaware State 37
November 14, 2013 / 2:21 AM / 4 years ago

Clemson 58, Delaware State 37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Clemson 58, Delaware State 37: Damarcus Harrison led the way with 15 points off the bench, and the Tigers used tight man-to-man defense to stifle the visiting Hornets.

Harrison was helped by K.J. McDaniels, who scored 11 points and added five blocks, along with freshman Jaron Blossomgame, who tallied eight points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. The 37 points were the smallest total by a Clemson (2-0) opponent in coach Brad Brownell’s three-plus seasons at the helm.

Delaware State (1-2) shot just 26.7 percent from the floor and was led by center Kendall Gray’s eight points. The Hornets were 1-for-13 from 3-point range.

Delaware State closed the gap to seven early in the second half, but after Casey Walker missed a 3-pointer, Clemson ripped off a 10-2 run over the next 3:30. The Hornets never got within single digits again.

The athletic McDaniels had a flurry of a highlight reel plays, including a high-flying put-back dunk in the first half and blocks on consecutive Delaware State possessions in the second half. He did have two turnovers, but overall the Tigers took excellent care of the ball, coughing it up just seven times as a team.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers opened 2-0 for the 12th straight season. … McDaniels recorded a block for the 19th consecutive game. … The 37 points are Delaware State’s lowest total since March 10, 2008.

