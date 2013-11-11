Preview: Delaware State at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech hopes the early part of the season provides more opportunity for sophomores Marcus Georges-Hunt and Robert Carter Jr. to continue building off successful freshmen campaigns. The Yellow Jackets host Delaware State on Monday, three days after their two second-year standouts started 2013-14 with solid efforts in an 88-57 rout of Presbyterian. Georges-Hunt scored a team-high 17 points while Carter added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The duo’s continued development is critical for Georgia Tech’s hopes to improve on last season’s 6-12 showing in the ACC. “I feel like last year as freshmen in the ACC we were thrown into the fire, so we had to learn as the season went on,” Georges-Hunt told reporters after Friday’s game about the difference between last season and this one. The Hornets ran past Cairn University 107-48 in their season opener Saturday, and now kick off a two-game ACC road swing through Georgia Tech and Clemson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (1-0): The Hornets return three starters and nine players from last season’s team that finished 15-18 overall and 8-8 in the MEAC. Junior center Kendall Gray blocked a school-record 75 shots last season, ranking 20th in Division I at 2.6 per game, and senior forward Casey Walker hit 58 3-pointers while averaging 8.6 points per contest. Delaware State, which reached the MEAC semifinals last season, was picked seventh in the conference’s 13-team preseason poll.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (1-0): The Yellow Jackets will aim to continue working Tennessee transfer Trae Gordon into the flow of the offense in advance of Friday’s in-state showdown with Georgia. Gordon scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 23 minutes in his Georgia Tech debut. Travis Jorgenson provide a big spark off the bench in his college debut, the freshman guard scoring eight points with four steals and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Georges-Hunt and Carter, who combined to shoot 13-for-25 in the opener, combined to average 20.7 points and 11.6 rebounds a year ago.

2. Georgia Tech’s schedule gets tougher after Monday, including games against Georgia, Dayton and SEC tournament champion Mississippi before December.

3. Six Hornets scored in double figures in the blowout of Cairn, led by Jordan Lawson’s career-best 15 points.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 81, Delaware State 59