Hampton 82, Delaware State 61: Brian Darden hit four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points to help the Pirates win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament for the fifth time in Norfolk, Va.

Reginald Johnson also had 20 points for the sixth-seeded Hampton (16-17), which avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Hornets to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011. Deron Powers added 16 points for the Pirates, who forced 17 turnovers.

Amere May led fifth-seeded Delaware State (18-17) with 20 points. Tyshawn Bell added 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds while DeAndre Haywood chipped in 10 points off the bench.

The Hornets hit three early 3-pointers and jumped to a 15-6 lead on May’s triple before Hampton got seven points from Johnson during an 11-2 run to tie it with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half. The teams traded buckets on the way to a 32-32 halftime tie and the game was still tight until Powers and Ke‘Ron Brown capped a 13-3 run with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 52-43 Hampton lead with 11 minutes left in regulation.

Jervon Pressley’s bucket pushed the lead to 61-51 with 7 1/2 minutes left but the Pirates didn’t score for 3 1/2 minutes while May cut Delaware State’s deficit to five on a 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining. Emmanuel Okoroba ended the drought with a jumper and added a three-point play as the Pirates rebuilt a double-digit lead.