Preview: Delaware State at Michigan

Michigan hopes to bounce back from its worst loss of the season when it hosts Delaware State on Saturday. The Wolverines had no answer for SMU’s athletic forwards as they slumped to an 82-58 setback, and are still looking for their first signature win after suffering double-digit defeats to 13th-ranked Xavier and Connecticut in the last week of November.

Starting point guard Derrick Walton Jr. missed his second straight game with an ankle sprain and the offense suffered as the Wolverines settled for long jumpers, including 36 attempts from beyond the arc. Caris LeVert tried to shoulder the scoring load with Walton out and the senior guard had one of the worst games of his career, finishing with just five points - 14 below his season average. “He’s been playing a lot of minutes so who knows what it is,” Michigan head coach John Beilein told reporters. “We’ve been leaning on Caris an awful lot but he’ll bounce back.” Relief will likely come in the form of Delaware State, which has dropped its first eight games of the season and is 7-26 in non-conference road tilts since the start of the 2012-13 campaign.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (0-8): Mahir Johnson came off the bench to score a career-high 10 points but was the only Hornet to finish in double figures as they were held to a season-low in points in the 82-38 loss to Old Dominion on Dec. 4. Delaware State is 11-of-43 from 3-point range in its last two games and has been held to under 60 points in each of its last four outings. Junior guard DeAndre Haywood leads the team in scoring with 8.8 points per game but was held scoreless against the Monarchs and is 5-of-17 from the field in his last three contests.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-3): Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored a season-high 15 points and Duncan Robinson also added 15 points while LeVert missed his first 11 shots before finishing 1-of-13 from the floor against SMU. Senior point guard Spike Albrecht announced that his Michigan career will come to an immediate end as he focuses his energy on recovering from off-season surgery on both hips. “This has been the toughest decision I have ever had to make,” Albrecht told reporters. “After taking a hard look at what is best for me and the team I will be stepping away from the game that has meant so much to me.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is 4-0 against Delaware State and has won the last three meetings by an average margin of 21.6 points.

2. Robinson has made at least five 3-pointers in each of his last three outings.

3. Delaware State has been outrebounded in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 81, Delaware State 63