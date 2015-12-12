Michigan 80, Delaware State 33

Guard Caris LeVert scored 15 points and Michigan clamped down on Delaware State en route to an 80-33 victory at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday.

Guard Zak Irvin recorded 12 points and eight rebounds as the Wolverines (7-3) went on a 19-0 run spanning halftime and held an opponent to its fewest points since a 59-33 victory over Ferris State on Nov. 11, 2011. Guard Duncan Robinson added 11 points for Michigan, which boasted six players in double figures for the first time since 2002.

Forward Kavon Waller and guard DeAndre Haywood scored six points apiece for the Hornets (0-9), who lost their 11th straight game dating to last season after missing 17 of their first 18 field-goal attempts in the second half. Delaware State shot 24 percent from the field overall while recording 12 field goals and 17 turnovers.

LeVert scored 10 points in the first half as the Wolverines shot 53.6 percent from the field and took advantage of nine Hornets turnovers to lead 38-18 at the break. Michigan scored the first five points and led 27-8 after guard Kameron Chatman’s 3-pointer midway through the period.

Delaware State converted field goals on consecutive trips down the court only once and shot 25.9 percent from the floor prior to intermission. The Hornets didn’t score in the final 4:07 of the first half and were outscored 20-0 in the paint over the first 20 minutes.

Delaware State’s next points came when Waller banked in a runner from just inside the free-throw line nearly four minutes into the second half after the Wolverines scored the first 10 of the period. The Hornets went more than 12 minutes without a field goal while Michigan built a 71-23 advantage.