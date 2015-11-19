Preview: Delaware State at Nebraska

Afterbeating Mississippi Valley State by 46 points in its season opener, Nebraskatook a step up in competition and fell flat on its face losing to No. 8 Villanova 87-63 on Tuesday night. The Cornhuskers won’t have to wait long to redeemthemselves when they host Delaware State on Thursday -- the second of four games in eight days.

The Cornhuskers jumped out to a 23-16 lead against the Wildcats before Villanova’s defense kicked in and sparked a 22-0 run. After three starters combined for only six points and 13 turnovers, coach Tim Miles said changes in the lineup could be in the offing -- even after just two games. Kansas transfer forward Andrew White went 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, to lead Nebraska with 18 points against Villanova. Delaware State is 0-2 after dropping games to Delaware and Penn by a combined 12 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (0-2): The Hornets took a one-point lead with less than three minutes to go against Penn on Tuesday before losing 60-54. Guards Devin Morgan and DeAndre Haywood lead an offense that is averaging 55 points per game and they are the only Hornets averaging double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Despite shooting 36 percent from the field, the Hornets have managed to stay close in their first two games thanks to holding opponents to 40.2.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (1-1): In his first two games the Cornhuskers, White has shown flashes of being able to carry a team that sometimes has had three freshmen on the floor at one time. The 6-7 junior swingman is averaging 18 points on nearly 62 percent shooting and spearheading a solid one-two offense punch along with senior Shavon Shields (12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds). Coming off the bench, freshman Ed Morrow (6.5, 4.5) has earned kudos from Miles for his hustle and conditioning, and soon could find himself in the starting lineup.

TIP-INS

1. The Hornets have committed 17 turnovers in their first two games while theiropponents have coughed the ball up 25 times.

2.Freshman G Glynn Watson, Jr. is averaging nine points for Nebraska, but is 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

3.The Cornhuskers have been sloppy with the ball, committing 37 turnoversin two games.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 84, Delaware State 50