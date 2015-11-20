Nebraska 75, Delaware State 60

Shavon Shields scored 21 points and Andrew White scored 20, and Nebraska overcame a 21-0 second-half run by Delaware State to defeat the Hornets 75-60 on Thursday night before 10,070 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers, who allowed a 22-0 run in Tuesday’s 24-point loss at No. 11 Villanova, led by 25 points against Delaware State before going scoreless over a period of 6 minutes, 49 seconds.

The Hornets closed within 63-59 when Shields scored inside with 5:05 remaining to end the run. After two missed free throws by Delaware State, White hit a 3-pointer, and then made two free throws with 3:43 remaining to increase the lead to double digits for good.

Nebraska (2-1) missed six straight field goals, two free throws and had five turnovers during its scoreless spell.

The Huskers led 46-32 at halftime. Nebraska overcame a sluggish start but made seven 3-pointers against a Delaware State zone defense to open a double-digit lead after they trailed early.

Freshman Jack McVeigh hit the first of his two 3-pointers before halftime for a 17-14 lead that put Nebraska ahead for good. Two Shields free throws put the Huskers ahead by double digits for the first time, at 37-27.

Todd Hughes and DeAndrew Haywood scored 11 points apiece to lead Delaware State (0-3). The Hornets were playing their first road game of the season.