Preview: Delaware State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State suffered its only loss to a familiar team earlier in the season and could face that same challenge later in the week. The seventh-ranked Cowboys, who host Delaware State in the first-ever meeting between the schools Tuesday, routed Memphis at home before losing to the Tigers 12 days later in the Old Spice Classic championship game. Oklahoma State could have its hands full again on Saturday, facing No. 24 Colorado – a former Big 12 rival – in the MGM Grand Showcase in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys have won two straight by at least 15 points since their only setback and appear likely to extend both streaks against the Hornets. Delaware State is off to its worst 10-game start since 2008 and dropped its third straight during Sunday’s 64-62 overtime loss against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival Howard at the “Big Apple Classic” in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Hornets are averaging 53 points against Division I foes and have dropped those eight games by an average of 16.8 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox College Sports Atlantic

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (2-8): The Hornets feature 6-10 Kendall Gray – who owns the school’s single-season record in blocks – but rank last in the conference in rebounding. Delaware State has been outboarded in each of its eight games against Division I competition, a substantial problem for a team that averages 62.6 points and struggles beyond the arc (30.6 percent). Guard Casey Walker (10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds) is the team’s leading rebounder and one of only two players, along with Tyshawn Bell, averaging more than 10 points.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (9-1): After scoring a minimum of 93 points and shooting 47.7 percent beyond the arc through their first six games, the Cowboys have been held under 80 points in each of their last four contests while shooting 22.6 percent from deep. One of the more notable declines has come from senior Markel Brown, who averaged 19.3 points on 57.1 percent shooting during the torrid start. Since then, he has seen those numbers dip to 10.8 points and 35.7 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State ranks third in the country in scoring margin (plus-23.8).

2. Delaware State, which has yet to defeat a Division I opponent, has lost seven times by double figures.

3. Cowboys G Marcus Smart is averaging 13.7 points over his last three games after averaging 31.3 points over his previous three contests.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 90, Delaware State 55