No. 7 Oklahoma State 75, Delaware State 43: Le‘Bryan Nash finished with 14 points and eight rebounds as the Cowboys cruised past the visiting Hornets.

Markel Brown added 14 points for Oklahoma State (10-1), which has held each of its last three opponents to less than 55 points. The Cowboys, who have won each of their last three games by at least 15 points, head to Las Vegas on Saturday to face former Big 12 rival Colorado in the MGM Grand Showcase.

Kendall Gray led the way with 12 points and 11 rebounds - his second career double-double - for the Hornets (2-9), who shot 28.6 percent from the floor. Kendal Williams had 11 points and was the only other player to score in double figures.

Williams hit a 3-pointer just over five minutes into the contest, but Delaware State went scoreless for the next eight-plus minutes. As a result, Oklahoma State turned a one-point margin into a 22-7 advantage before Albert Thomas halted the cold spell with a jumper.

The Cowboys put the game out of reach after the break, scoring the first 10 points of the half to push the gap to 40-16 before Williams stopped the drought about 3 1/2 minutes in. Oklahoma State put together a 14-2 flurry after that shot, capping the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers from Marcus Smart and Brown as the lead ballooned to 54-20 with just under 14 minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Smart, who scored a season-low eight points, is averaging 12.6 points over his last five games after averaging 31.3 points over his previous three contests. … The Hornets are averaging 51.8 points against Division I foes. … Oklahoma State, which held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in the first half for the third straight game, turned Delaware State over 17 times and is forcing an average of 19 turnovers over its last three contests.