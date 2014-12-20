Preview: Delaware State at Oregon

Oregon aims for its third straight win and its fifth in six games when it hosts Delaware State on Saturday. The Ducks look to improve on their 6-1 mark at home, where they routed Cal State Northridge 79-56 on Wednesday. The Hornets are aiming for their second win over a major-conference opponent this season, already having beaten Wake Forest 72-65.

The Ducks don’t seem to be in any danger of an upset, but that could change if they get off to another slow start, an issue that has become a point of emphasis. “We’ve just got to get off to a better start,” freshman point guard Ahmaad Rorie told reporters. “Our first 10 games, we’ve been down at the first media timeout, and we’ve got to get better.” The Hornets have been wildly inconsistent, notching solid wins over Pennsylvania and Wake Forest but also losing by 28 at Arkansas, by 50 at Iona and by 39 at Rhode Island.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (5-6): The Hornets will be without starting center Kendall Gray (11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds) — their all-time leading shot blocker — who did not make the trip while recovering from an undisclosed illness. Delaware State likely will have a tough time without its best post player, but the Hornets have a dynamic player in senior guard Amere May (19.5 points). May scored 48 points in Wednesday’s 72-64 win against St. Francis (N.Y.), the highest total in the nation this season.

ABOUT OREGON (7-3): The Ducks are efficient at the offensive end and average 79.8 points behind senior guard Joseph Young (19.6 points, 4.8 assists), who leads four double-digit scorers. The Ducks boast an impressive freshman class that includes forward Dillon Brooks (15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds) and reserve Jordan Bell (5.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 blocks). Center Michael Chandler gave the Ducks 13 points off the bench in his season debut against Northridge, and at 6-10, will cause matchup problems for the Hornets with Gray out.

1. Young is 42-of-44 from the foul line, leading Oregon to a 73.3 team percentage at the line.

2. The Ducks have made at least one 3-pointer in 569 consecutive games dating to 1997.

3. Delaware State has never faced Oregon but is 0-11 against current members of the Pac-12.

PREDICTION: Oregon 93, Delaware State 64