Oregon 83, Delaware State 70
December 20, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Oregon 83, Delaware State 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon 83, Delaware State 70: Joseph Young hit five 3-pointers en route to 23 points to lead the Ducks past the visiting Hornets.

Jalil Abdul-Bassit scored 12 points, and Elgin Cook collected 10 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (8-3), which has won four straight and six of seven. Ahmaad Rorie contributed 10 points off the bench as the Ducks improved to 7-1 at home.

Amere May, who scored 48 points in the previous game for Delaware State (5-7), led the way with 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Tyshawn Bell added 15 points for the Hornets, who were without starting center Kendall Gray because of an undisclosed illness.

The Ducks never trailed, racing out to a 16-3 lead and going up by as many as 19 in the first half before the Hornets closed the half with a 10-2 run to get within 38-27 at the break. Kendal Williams hit a jumper coming out of halftime to pull Delaware State within nine, but that was as close as it got in the second half.

Rorie scored six straight points during a 13-3 run as Oregon restored its 19-point margin, and a Dwayne Benjamin bucket pushed it to 20 for the first time at 56-36 with 12:54 left. The Hornets made one more run to get within nine and Scott Sill’s 3-pointer cut it to 74-64 with 3:11 left before Young’s dunk and Michael Chandler’s tip-in made it a 14-point spread with 1:38 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Ducks went 10-of-21 from 3-point range and have made at least one 3-point field goal in 570 consecutive games dating to 1997. … Oregon won the rebounding battle 41-35, but the Hornets grabbed 14 offensive boards to the Ducks’ 13. … Delaware State dropped to 0-12 against current Pac-12 members.

