Preview: Delaware State at Temple

After an up-and-down start to the season, Temple has raised the bar for itself heading into its slate of conference games. The Owls are coming off a dominant victory over No. 10 Kansas and must be wary of a letdown Sunday against visiting Delaware State. “Anything can happen in this game,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy told reporters after Monday’s 77-52 triumph. “I‘m hoping it’s a starting point for us to appreciate the team we can be.”

Will Cummings scored 19 points and Quenton DeCosey had 18 against Kansas as Temple “played as well as we possibly could have,” according to Dunphy. The Owls enter this matchup - their final non-league game before American Athletic Conference action tips off - with a 6-0 home record. Delaware State’s resume includes a road win against Wake Forest, but the team has lost seven of its last 10.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (5-7): The Hornets put forth a solid effort at Oregon their last time out before falling 83-70 despite 16 points from Amere May and 15 from Tyshawn Bell. May, the team’s leading scorer at 19.1 points, scored 48 on Dec. 17 against St. Francis (N.Y.) - the highest output in Division I this season and the second-highest figure in school history. Bell, who averages 11.5 points, is the team’s top 3-point shooter at 44.6 percent.

ABOUT TEMPLE (8-4): Cummings has endured a rough start to the season in terms of his shooting - 33.6 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from 3-point range - after shooting 44.8 percent and 30.8 percent, respectively, a season ago. The senior guard finally found some rhythm against Kansas, going 5-of-8 from the floor - 2-of-3 from long range - and making all seven of his foul shots. Senior guard Jesse Morgan, a transfer from Massachusetts, has played two games for Temple since gaining eligilibity and has averaged 16.5 points while converting 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Temple has forced 31 turnovers in its last two games.

2. Hornets C Kendall Gray averages 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds, and has 36 blocks - nine more than the rest of his teammates combined.

3. DeCosey has scored in double figures in 11 straight games since recording two points in the Owls’ opener.

PREDICTION: Temple 66, Delaware State 59