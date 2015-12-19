Preview: Delaware State at Temple

Before paying full attention to its American Athletic Conference opener, Temple has to avoid looking ahead when struggling Delaware State visits on Saturday. The Hornets are riding a 12-game losing skid dating to last season and haven’t beaten a school from a major conference since upending Wake Forest 72-65 on Nov. 28, 2014.

Delaware State has dropped eight of its 10 games this season by double digits with the last three coming by an average of 40 points, including an 80-33 defeat at Michigan last Saturday and an 88-59 thumping at Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Temple opened its season playing three ranked teams among its first four contests for the first time in school history, dropping all three to North Carolina, Butler and Utah. Most recently, Temple split a pair of Big 5 contests with Penn and Saint Joseph’s. The Owls beat Delaware State 66-56 last season in the first meeting between the schools, as Texas transfer Jaylen Bond scored 12 points and added a career-high 18 rebounds.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (0-10): Guards DeAndre Haywood and Devin Morgan Jr. had 14 points apiece Tuesday against Grand Canyon. Haywood (nine points per game), who was held scoreless in six shots against the Owls last season, is the only player averaging more than 5.3 points. The junior leads the team with 2.2 assists per game and shoots 42.1 percent from the floor – 7.6 percent higher than the team average.

ABOUT TEMPLE (4-5): The Owls beat Penn 77-73 on Dec. 9 but dropped a 66-65 overtime decision to Saint Joseph’s on Sunday. Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia posted career highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds while junior point guard Josh Brown recorded his first double-double with 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Senior guard Quentin DeCosey leads the team at 14.6 points per game – seventh in the AAC – and adds six rebounds, 2.3 assists and 44.4 percent shooting beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Temple has 1,853 victories – fifth-most among Division I schools behind Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and Duke.

2. As a team, the Owls are leading the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 8.4, recording single-digit turnovers in six of nine games with a season low of five.

3. This game is the seventh of nine consecutive games away for the Hornets.

PREDICTION: Temple 80, Delaware State 51