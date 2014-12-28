Temple 66, Delaware State 56: Jesse Morgan authored a second-half shooting display en route to 15 points for the host Owls in a win over the Hornets.

Morgan, a transfer from Massachusetts, shot 0-for-7 from the field in the first half, missing all six of his 3-point attempts, before going 5-of-5 from 3-point range in the second half to help Temple (9-4) secure its seventh win in as many home games this season. In three games since he gained eligibility, Morgan has scored 48 points on 12-of-27 3-point shooting.

Jaylen Bond contributed 12 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Owls, who were coming off their biggest win of the season - a resounding 77-52 triumph against No. 10 Kansas on Monday. Amere May led Delaware State (5-8) with 22 points while Kendall Gray chipped in 11 points and 15 boards.

The Owls were clinging to a 34-30 lead a little more than five minutes into the second half when Morgan made a 3-pointer on four consecutive possessions to push the advantage to 46-35. May’s jumper brought the Hornets within 59-51 with just under three minutes remaining, but Bond’s bucket pushed the lead back to double digits and Morgan supplied the exclamation point with his fifth 3-pointer with 1:05 to go.

The first half featured a hideous shooting display as the teams combined to make 28.8 percent of their shots, including 6-of-30 from 3-point range. Bond was the star of the opening 20 minutes, posting eight points and 11 rebounds in the first half as the Owls jumped out to a 12-2 lead en route to a 31-21 cushion at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple only had one turnover in the first half and finished with five. ... May committed six of the Hornets’ 13 turnovers. ... Aside from Morgan, the other members of the Owls’ starting backcourt - Quenton DeCosey and Will Cummings - combined for 13 points on 5-of-21 shooting.