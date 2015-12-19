Temple 78, Delaware State 63

Temple staved off a mild early scare from winless Delaware State to pull out a 78-63 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The Owls (5-5) were led by senior guard Quenton DeCosey’s 20 points.

Delaware State (0-11) was led by junior guard DeAndre Haywood’s game-high 21 and freshman guard Devin Morgan Jr. chipped in with 13.

The Hornets now have a 13-game losing streak dating to last season. They have not won a game since March 13, 2015 (63-57 over North Carolina Central).

Temple opened up what had been a close game in the second half with a 16-4 run after Delaware State had drawn within 39-37 after two Haywood free throws with 16:23 left in the game.

The Owls led 35-27 at halftime after getting off to a rough start. Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia nailed a 3-pointer on the first basket of the game, then Delaware State answered by scoring the next 10 points to open a 10-3 lead.

Haywood nailed a 3-pointer with 4:33 remaining in the half, which gave the Hornets their last lead at 24-23. From there, it was all Temple, which led 74-58 in the second half.