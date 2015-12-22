Preview: Delaware State at Utah

Utah is flying high after an epic victory over then-No. 6 Duke and aims to avoid a letdown when it hosts lowly Delaware State on Tuesday. The Utes posted a 77-75 upset win over the Blue Devils on Saturday, beating the squad that ousted them in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last March.

The Utah players and coach Larry Krystkowiak were beaming after the victory over Duke and hope it signals that more success is on the horizon. “It’s a program win. It’s kind of beyond words, really, when you consider what we’ve gone through and where Duke is and this whole situation,” Krystkowiak told reporters. “We haven’t been playing that well lately. It felt good to at least bring our ‘B’ game, maybe not our ‘A’ game.” Sophomore center Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and a season-best 14 rebounds against Duke as he continues to play himself into the Top 10 picks of the 2016 NBA draft. Delaware State has lost all 11 of its games, including a 78-63 defeat against Temple on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DELAWARE STATE (0-11): The Hornets have suffered nine consecutive double-digit defeats, including losses of 47 points to Michigan and 44 to Old Dominion. “It’s frustrating for the guys that such an effort didn’t result in a win, but we are making progress,” Delaware State coach Keith Walker said after the 15-point loss to Temple. “We have two games left against major opponents (Utah and next Sunday at TCU) that I hope will further prepare us for our MEAC schedule beginning in a couple of weeks.” Junior guard DeAndre Haywood scored a season-best 21 points against Temple and leads the squad in scoring (10.1), assists (2.4) and steals (11).

ABOUT UTAH (9-2): Sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points against Duke and is averaging 11.3 points but has struggled to find his consistency. Kuzma has scored 16 or more points on five occasions but has also tallied four or fewer points four times. Poeltl has six double-doubles and is averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and senior forward Jordan Loveridge is averaging 13.5 points with a team-leading 28 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Utah junior G Lawrence Bonam, who is 20-of-32 shooting over the past four games, had 12 points and season bests of nine assists and four blocked shots against Duke.

2. The Hornets are averaging just 53.6 points and the shooting has been atrocious - 34.9 percent from the field, 28.4 percent from 3-point range and 58.3 percent from the free-throw line.

3. Utes senior PG Brandon Taylor is shooting just 22.8 from 3-point range - well off his 43.9 percentage of last season.

PREDICTION: Utah 80, Delaware State 47