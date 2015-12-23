Utah State 69, Idaho State 58

Senior guard Chris Smith delivered a stellar performance to lead Utah State to a 69-58 victory over Idaho State on Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

Smith had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Utah State (7-3). Junior forward Jalen Moore added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies, and senior guard Darius Perkins had 12 points.

Sophomore guard Geno Luzcando scored 21 points for Idaho State (3-7). Junior guard Ethan Telfair contributed 20 points and five assists.

Idaho State took an 11-8 lead on a layup by Luzcando and went up 24-17 on a jumper by Telfair, but Utah State stormed back. The Aggies outscored the Bengals 10-1 over the final 1:56 of the opening half to take a 29-28 lead into the locker room at the break.

Utah State carried that momentum into the second half and continued to build on its lead. The Aggies went up 41-32 on a dunk by Moore, took a 53-42 advantage on a 3-pointer by Perkins and maintained a comfortable lead to rest of the way.

The Aggies shot just 39.6 percent from the field, but they outrebounded the Bengals 42-30. Idaho State shot 40.4 percent from the floor.