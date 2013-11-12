Preview: Denver at California

If California’s season-opening performance is any indication, the Golden Bears are going to be fun to watch. Freshman sensation Jabari Bird heads into Tuesday’s contest against visiting Denver after collecting 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Friday’s 83-64 victory over visiting Coppin State. “It’s obvious Bird can do the spectacular,” Golden Bears coach Mike Montgomery said. “He can bring people out of their seats, no question about that.”

California did more than just entertain against Coppin State, recording 23 assists and eight blocks with just seven turnovers. Sophomore guard Tyrone Wallace was overshadowed by Bird’s debut, but appears primed for a breakout season after opening with a career-high 20 points. The Bears should receive a test from Denver, which is coming off consecutive 22-win seasons and was picked to finish second in the Summit League preseason poll.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DENVER (2012-13: 22-10, 16-2 Western Athletic Conference): The Pioneers begin their first year in the Summit League with high expectations and a veteran roster led by senior forward Chris Udofia, who was voted first team all-conference each of the last two years. Junior point guard Brett Olson is looking to build on a strong finish last season, and the Pioneers’ deep backcourt features top guards Jalen Love and Cam Griffin. The Pioneers complete their two-game set against Bay Area teams when they host Stanford on Sunday before heading to the Great Alaska Shootout at the end of the month.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-0): Junior guard Ricky Kreklow, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, made a promising return in the opener with eight points and five rebounds in his first career start. All five of the team’s freshmen played against Coppin State, combining for 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. The Golden Bears’ deep roster should allow Montgomery to limit point guard Justin Cobbs’ minutes while the senior continues his recovery from right foot surgery in August.

TIP-INS

1. California is 34-6 in non-conference home games under coach Mike Montgomery.

2. Denver was 19-0 last season when leading at the half.

3. Montgomery owns 273 career Pac-12 victories and is three away from tying Oregon State’s Slats Gill for third place on the conference wins list.

PREDICTION: California 77, Denver 65