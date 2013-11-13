(Updated: CHANGES 2nd note)

California 77, Denver 50: Tyrone Wallace scored 16 points and David Kravish added 15 as the Golden Bears routed the visiting Pioneers.

Richard Solomon contributed a career-high 16 rebounds and nine points for California (2-0), which never trailed and outrebounded Denver 40-20. Freshman Jabari Bird, who scored 14 points in his debut against Coppin State, finished with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Cam Griffin led the Pioneers (0-1) with 15 points and Marcus Byrd added 10. Leading scorer Chris Udofia had five blocked shots but was held to eight points and three rebounds.

The Golden Bears received a scare midway through the second half when senior point guard Justin Cobbs fell awkwardly over a Denver player and remained on the floor for nearly two minutes before limping to the sideline. After heading to the locker room, he later returned to the bench with his left knee wrapped in ice.

Denver missed 10 of its first 12 shots and trailed 35-18 at the half. The Pioneers cut the lead to 14 on Brett Olson’s 3-pointer with 14:40 remaining, but California quickly regained control and improved to 35-6 in non-conference home games under coach Mike Montgomery.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Montgomery earned his 274th career Pac-12 victory and moved two away from tying Oregon State’s Slats Gill for third place on the conference win list. … California shot 19-for-25 from the free throw line while Denver was 10-for-12. ... California recorded its 30th consecutive win at home in the month of November, dating back to 2004.