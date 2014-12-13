Preview: Denver at Stanford

Stanford hasn’t played in 13 days so it should have fresh legs when it hosts Denver on Saturday afternoon. The time off has given the Cardinal extra time to digest their 87-72 loss to DePaul, in which they allowed the Blue Demons to shoot 54 percent from the floor and while committing 21 turnovers. Stanford was just outside the top 25 prior to the loss but might need to wait until a game on Dec. 23 against No. 9 Texas to show it still belongs.

Denver is coming off Wednesday’s loss to No. 24 Northern Iowa in which it got off to a slow start before falling by 10 points. The Pioneers played Stanford tough on their home court last season before eventually losing by nine. Chasson Randle scored 29 points for the Cardinal in that win, his fourth-highest scoring performance in 2013-14.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DENVER (4-4): The Pioneers have one player taller than 6-7, and that’s 6-10 freshman center Daniel Amigo, but he will miss a few more weeks with a knee injury. That leaves a five-guard starting lineup that ranges in height from 6-2 Jalen Love to 6-7 Marcus Byrd, and none have the length to handle Stanford 6-11 center Stefan Nastic, who’s second on the team in scoring (15.2) and rebounding (7.7). Denver’s leading scorer and rebounder is 6-3 Cam Griffin, who averages 13.6 and 5.8.

ABOUT STANFORD (4-2): Rosco Allen is another player who should be eager to play against Denver’s small lineup. The 6-9 forward from Budapest, Hungary is having a solid junior campaign after appearing in just one game last season because of a shin injury. He’s fourth on the team in scoring (9.5) and rebounding (4.0) and has reached double figures in points in four of the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Randle is 29-for-29 from the free-throw line this season, one of two qualified NCAA players still perfect in that category.

2. The Cardinal shot 14-for-20 from 3-point range in a win over UNLV on Nov. 21 but a combined 21-for-79 against their other five opponents.

3. Denver G Brett Olson, the Summit League preseason Player of the Year, is third on the team in scoring at 10.3 points a game after averaging a team-high 14.5 last season.

PREDICTION: Stanford 82, Denver 68