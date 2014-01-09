Preview: DePaul at Butle

Butler didn’t catch a break in the schedule for its inaugural season in the Big East, but the Bulldogs could be primed for a win Thursday when they host DePaul. Butler dropped a pair of neutral-site games at the Old Spice Classic in late November and early December, but was otherwise flawless outside of the conference. However, the Bulldogs opened Big East play against two of its best teams with an overtime home loss to No. 10 Villanova and followed it with a setback at Xavier.

The Blue Demons, who have finished in the conference basement each of the last five seasons, find themselves in familiar territory with three straight losses to begin league play. Tuesday’s 81-62 loss to new Big East rival Creighton was DePaul’s 10th consecutive conference defeat, nine of which have come by double figures. Given their recent finishes, the Blue Demons – playing their fourth game in 10 days – are unsurprisingly 7-83 over their last 90 Big East contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-8, 0-3 Big East): Second-leading scorer Brandon Young was blanked for only the second time in his career Saturday versus Marquette, but bounced back with a season-high 24 points against Creighton. His scoring effort did little to pick up the slumping offense as freshman Billy Garrett Jr. did not score for the first time in his 16-game college career. DePaul recorded its most points in three games Tuesday but ranks last in the conference in scoring during league play (57.3) – almost 17 fewer points than it averaged during non-conference action.

ABOUT BUTLER (10-4, 0-2): Dogged by Xavier’s relentlessness, leading scorer Kellen Dunham scored just 11 points and committed a season-high five turnovers as the Bulldogs suffered their largest margin of defeat in a 79-68 loss. However, Butler’s biggest issue may be its recent inability to defend the paint, where it has surrendered 78 points over the last two games. “The ball is getting in there too easy. That’s a little bit concerning that it’s getting in there as easy as it is,” coach Brandon Miller told the Indianapolis Star.

TIP-INS

1. Butler hasn’t started league play with three straight losses since the 2003-04 season.

2. DePaul has won five of six all-time meetings, although they have not faced each other since 1981.

3. The Bulldogs have been outscored by an average of 18.5 points in the paint in their four losses.

PREDICTION: Butler 69, DePaul 60