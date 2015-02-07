Preview: DePaul at Butler

Butler keeps its eyes on a probable NCAA Tournament berth and looks to keep its strong run going when it hosts DePaul on Saturday in Big East play. The No. 22 Bulldogs have won four straight games and six of their last seven while being one of four squads in the mix for the conference regular-season title. The Blue Demons are in fifth place and enter with three losses in their last four games.

DePaul has been better than expected and is taking aim at ending a streak of seven consecutive losing campaigns. Butler has missed the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons but has put together a strong resume that will have the Bulldogs in the tourney barring a late-season collapse. Butler routed St. John’s 85-62 on Tuesday, while the Blue Demons posted a 75-62 win over Seton Hall the same night.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (12-12, 6-5 Big East): Forward Jamee Crockett failed to reach double digits six times in an eight-game stretch before scoring 21 points against Seton Hall and raising his scoring average to 11. “I’ve been in a little slump,” Crockett told reporters after his fourth career 20-point outing. “The game was me being more aggressive.” Guard Billy Garrett Jr. leads the Blue Demons in scoring (13.5) and assists (3.9), forward Myke Henry averages 12.8 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds and center Tommy Hamilton IV contributes 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

ABOUT BUTLER (17-6, 7-3): Guard Kellen Dunham scored 21 points and collected a season-high seven rebounds against St. John’s and leads the Bulldogs with a 16.3 scoring average. Forward Roosevelt Jones is contributing 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds and forward Andrew Chrabascz is chipping in 11 points per game. Forward Kameron Woods has been a force on the boards all season – reaching double digits 11 times – and is averaging 15 rebounds over the last two outings to raise his average to a team-best 9.5.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two meetings last season with DePaul’s victory coming in double overtime at Butler.

2. Garrett had 20 points in the victory over Seton Hall for his fifth career 20-point outing.

3. The Bulldogs are 11-1 at famed Hinkle Fieldhouse this season.

PREDICTION: Butler 67, DePaul 62