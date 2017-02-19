Preview: DePaul at Butler

After dropping three of its last five games, 25th-ranked Butler looks to build some momentum for the stretch run when it hosts struggling DePaul on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs have won six straight meetings and have lost to the Blue Demons only once in seven contests since joining the Big East.

Butler has rebounded from consecutive losses to end January by winning two of its last three, including a 110-86 rout of St. John’s on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have tough road matchups at Villanova and Xavier next week as they try to lock down the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. The Blue Demons have lost nine straight and 14 of their last 15, including a 70-69 overtime setback against Butler on Jan. 21. DePaul is facing its fourth consecutive ranked opponent and has lost the last three by a combined 59 points.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-18, 1-12 Big East): The Blue Demons have been fairly anemic at the offensive end and just as bad on defense. Eli Cain (15.8 points) and Billy Garrett Jr. (14.8) are the team’s most consistent scorers, with the former doing much of his damage from 3-point range and the latter relying on trips to the foul line. DePaul is undersized in the frontcourt, as 6-7 forward Tre’Darius McCallum (10 points, 6.7 rebounds) is the squad’s most effective post player and leads the team in rebounds and steals.

ABOUT BUTLER (20-6, 9-5): The Bulldogs hope to stay as hot as they were against St. John’s, when they shot 57.6 percent and matched their season high with 13 3-pointers. Butler brings its best player off the bench, as reserve forward Kelan Martin (15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds) leads the team in scoring and rebounding. Andrew Chrabascz (11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds) is the only other Bulldog who averages double digits in points, but Kamar Baldwin (9.9 points) and Kethan Savage (eight) are capable of stepping up at the offensive end.

TIP-INS

1. Butler is 15-0 when holding opponents under 70 points.

2. DePaul leads the Big East with 7.7 steals per game in conference play.

3. The Bulldogs rank sixth nationally with just 10.2 turnovers per game and have committed 10 or fewer in 12 contests this season.

PREDICTION: Butler 81, DePaul 67