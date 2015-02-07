Butler sets up showdown with Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS -- Having advanced to the NCAA tournament championship game in 2010 and 2011, Butler captured the nation’s attention.

Now, the Bulldogs are back in the spotlight, front and center, especially after shooting 57.4 percent from the field -- 27-of-47 -- in their most recent victory.

Junior guard Kellen Dunham scored 24 points and 22nd-ranked Butler defeated DePaul, 83-73, on Saturday in Hinkle Fieldhouse, extending its Big East Conference winning streak to five games.

Butler set up a showdown next Saturday against seventh-ranked Villanova for first place in the Big East. Villanova defeated Georgetown on Saturday to improve to 21-2, 8-2 in the Big East. Butler improved to 18-6, 8-3.

The Bulldogs do not play again until the Villanova game.

“I think you have to give Dunham and Roosevelt Jones credit, because they recognized that this was going to be a tough one, and they responded when we needed to respond,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said.

“These guys continue to have the right approach. When it gets tight, they have the ability to get onto the next play.”

Dunham scored 15 first-half points, and Butler led, 40-27, through 20 minutes.

DePaul (12-13, 6-6) cut the deficit to 57-53 on a guard Jamee Crockett 3-pointer with 9:29 remaining, but the Bulldogs quickly reestablished a double digit lead and improved to 12-1 at home this season.

Guard Jones scored 20 points for Butler, and forward Andrew Chrabascz added 16. Crockett led the Blue Demons with 14.

After DePaul led, 7-5, with 16:35 remaining in the first half, Butler reeled off runs of 11-0, 14-4 and 7-0, building a 37-18 advantage with 6:36 left.

”We have done a really nice job of emphasizing this year how our defense can create runs,“ Dunham said. ”Coach Holtmann talked to us about how we got a lot of deflections.

“Plays like that are plays that Roosevelt makes all the time. Those create fast break points for us. It really gets us transitioning from defense into offense.”

Those Butler runs resulted in three first-half DePaul timeouts.

”They scored 14 points in the half off our turnovers, and they have good players,“ Blue Demons coach Oliver Purnell said. ”In the second half, we played much better offensively, and we had some patience. Our defense picked up some, but they have two really good players in Dunham and Jones, and they get to the line.

“Butler is a good team that is deserving of their ranking. They have a great atmosphere and a great crowd. I am just sorry we did not play better in the first half. With all those points off turnovers, I was thrilled to be down only 13. We got it down to four in the second half, and then their two good players did what they are going to do.”

Butler shot 60 percent from the field in the first half (15-of-25), including 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

”We felt like we could be effective offensively,“ Holtmann said. ”We have been that way, and we have been pretty efficient. We were able to make shots early.

“At this time of the year, if your team is ready to play, it is because of your older guys. If not, the coach and the older guys should take some responsibility for that. It did come a little too easy at first, and then we got a little too complacent in the second half.”

Dunham scored 11 points during one three-minute stretch, sinking three consecutive shots from beyond the arc.

Butler scored 14 opening-half points as the result of nine DePaul turnovers. The Blue Demons shot only 37.5 percent in the first 20 minutes, 9-of-24.

“We were concerned about their 3-point shooting, one through five,” Jones said. “So, I tried to be a leader on the defensive end as well as on the offensive end.”

The Bulldogs also enjoyed a 15-11 rebounding advantage at intermission, and while point guard Alex Barlow did not score in the first 20 minutes, he assisted on six of the 15 field goals.

Barlow finished with eight points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals, helping the Butler starters make a collective 24-of-40 shots from the field, 60 percent.

NOTES: Four of DePaul’s five starters are from Chicago, including leading scorers Myke Henry and Billy Garrett, a forward and a guard, respectively. ... The Blue Demons have made at least one 3-pointer in 669 consecutive games. ... DePaul began Big East play 3-0 but is 3-6 since, including four losses in their last five games. ... Beginning with the 1995-96 season, Butler is 246-42 in Hinkle Fieldhouse. ... With 15 first-half points, G Kellen Dunham moved past Gerry Williams (1960-63) and into 22nd place on Butler’s career scoring list. Williams scored 1,243 points. ... Butler entered the game ranked eighth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 28.1.