Preview: DePaul at Chicago State

DePaul aims for a third consecutive win when it travels across the city to face Chicago State on Thursday. It’s a quick turnaround for the Blue Demons, who are coming off a 78-67 home win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday. The Cougars aren’t likely to provide much of a test — they’re 0-6 against NCAA Division I competition and have been outscored by an average of 23.9 points in those contests.The Blue Demons are in search of their first 5-1 start since 2009-10 — the year before coach Oliver Purnell took over — though they hope the similarities to that campaign stop there, because they lost 13 straight and 19 of 20 to end that season. DePaul has survived a grueling stretch of four games in eight days, which began with wins over Stanford and Northern Illinois and wraps up Sunday against Milwaukee. Chicago State is coming off a 90-42 defeat at Notre Dame on Saturday in which the Cougars had nearly as many turnovers (16) as field goals (17).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV.

ABOUT DEPAUL (4-1): The Blue Demons boast four players averaging at least 13 points, with Illinois transfer Myke Henry (18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds) leading the way. DePaul offensive success should continue against a Chicago State team that allows opponents to shoot 47.5 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point range. Reserve Forrest Robinson (7.8 points) shoots 47.8 percent from 3-point range and could have a field day against the Cougars’ suspect perimeter defense.

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (2-6): The Cougars have struggled offensively, shooting 39.1 percent overall and 27.8 percent from 3-point range. Senior guard Clarke Rosenberg (15.5 points) is the team’s only double-digit scorer, but freshman guard Anthony Glover (9.0) has shown glimpses of becoming a consistent threat. Sophomore Trayvon Palmer (6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds) is the team’s top rebounder despite being a 6-4 guard.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul has forced 59 turnovers over its past three games and averages 16.4 takeaways per contest.

2. The Blue Demons are 12-1 against Chicagoland opponents during coach Oliver Purnell’s tenure.

3. Chicago State has averaged 53.7 points while shooting 35 percent in its six losses.

PREDICTION: DePaul 87, Chicago State 62