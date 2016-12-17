Cain, DePaul blitz Chicago State

DePaul reeled off 22 straight points in the first eight minutes to set the tone for a 109-61 victory over Chicago State in Las Vegas Classic opening-round action on Saturday afternoon at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Sophomore guard Eli Cain scored 12 of his career-high 31 points during DePaul's opening spree, which gave the hosts a 22-2 lead at the 12:44 mark of the first half.

Cain drilled a career-high 7 3-pointers, junior forward Tre'Darius McCallum delivered a career-high 18 points and 12 rebounds and freshman guard Brandon Cyrus added 13 points for DePaul (6-4).

Chicago State (3-8), which has five games remaining on its 12-game road trip, was paced by sophomore guard Fred Sims Jr.'s 19 points. Senior guard Clemmye Owens V contributed 14 points.

The game looked like a potential trap for DePaul, which extended its record against Chicago State to 15-0. On Wednesday night, Chicago State lost by just fiyr points at Northwestern while DePaul suffered a shocking five-point home loss to Illinois-Chicago

After senior guard Joshua Batson hit the game's first shot to give Chicago State a 2-0 lead, DePaul responded with 22 consecutive points. Cain buried four 3-pointers during the spree as Chicago State coach Tracy Dildy, a former assistant at DePaul, twice subbed for all five Cougars on the floor and used one timeout in his attempts to stem the tide.

DePaul pushed the margin to 60-22 by halftime as the Blue Demons, who entered the game near the bottom among NCAA teams in 3-point percentage (27.9) and 3-pointers per game (4.2), drilled 7 of 10 3-point tries in the opening 20 minutes.

The Blue Demons finished 13 of 20 (65 percent) from 3-point range and 38 of 57 (67 percent) from the field overall as they topped 100 points for the first time since a 102-95 win over Chicago State on Dec. 10, 2011.