Preview: DePaul vs. Colorado

Colorado rebounded from a non-conference two-game skid with its best offensive performance of the season in its last game. With nine days between games, the Buffaloes hope they are well-rested as they begin a stretch of three games in four days in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu against DePaul. Colorado set season highs in points, 3-pointers (12), field-goal percentage (63.3) and free-throw percentage (82.6) in a 93-68 rout of Northern Colorado on Dec. 13.

The blowout victory was a dramatic departure from the Buffaloes’ losses at Georgia and at home against Colorado State, against whom they failed to top 60 points and shot a combined 37.8 percent from the field. The Blue Demons have dropped three straight since a 6-1 start and are struggling to make any headway in their quest to show significant improvement under fifth-year coach Oliver Purnell. DePaul suffered its biggest margin of defeat this season on Thursday against Oregon State, which held the Blue Demons to a season-low 34 percent from the floor in a 90-59 drubbing.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-4): While their defense has something left to be desired (72.8 points and 45.4 percent shooting allowed, ranking 297th and 282nd in Division I, respectively), the Blue Demons have generally been a good offensive team in 2014. DePaul’s eight 3-pointers per game are good for the 43rd-best mark in the country while its field-goal percentage (47.6) is good for 50th, even after its disastrous outing against the Beavers. Senior forward Jamee Crockett needs one 3-pointer to pass Rashon Burno (92, 1998-2002) and move into sole possession of 19th place on the school’s all-time list.

ABOUT COLORADO (6-3): Although the Buffaloes got a win for coach Tad Boyle against his former team on Dec. 13, their defense was lackluster, as Northern Colorado’s eight 3-pointers and 42 points in the opening half represented the most Colorado had allowed in the first half of any game this season. However, the Buffaloes made up for it by placing a season-high five players in double figures and scoring 40 or more points in each half – marking the first time they had accomplished either feat since Feb. 16. Colorado also sported a 21:11 assist-to-turnover ratio versus the Bears after totaling 12 assists and 27 turnovers during its two-game losing streak.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will face either Ohio or George Washington in the semifinals.

2. DePaul has split its two meetings against Pac-12 opponents this season (87-72 home win versus Stanford on Nov. 30, in addition to the loss at Oregon State) and is 28-30 all-time against the conference.

3. Colorado freshman PG Dominique Collier, who has missed the past two games with a sprained wrist, has been cleared to play in Hawaii.

PREDICTION: Colorado 85, DePaul 71