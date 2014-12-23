Colorado dumps DePaul, reaches semis in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- Most mainland visitors in Hawaii for Christmas week are on vacation.

Colorado point guard Askia Booker made it clear he isn‘t.

“(I‘m) beyond serious man,” Booker said. “Me being a senior and my last year, I want to put my foot down and let these people know.”

Booker tied a career high with 27 points, and guard Xavier Johnson added 20 points and seven rebounds to help Colorado run away from DePaul in the second half for an 82-68 win in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic on Monday.

Booker, averaging 19.4 points over his past five games, was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, setting the tournament record for most makes without a miss.

He added six assists and six rebounds to help Colorado (7-3) advance to play George Washington (7-3) in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

“He was good offensively, he was good defensively, good floor game, I thought (he) was the big difference in the game,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “We’re going to need our whole team to play well to win this tournament.”

Center Tommy Hamilton’s 16 points and 12 rebounds led the Blue Demons (6-5), who will take on Ohio (3-5) in a consolation game on Tuesday.

The Blue Demons, who entered the game shooting 38 percent from the 3-point line, finished 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc and lost their fourth in a row.

“We got off to a tough start, obviously,” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell said. “We gave up three or four offensive rebounds right off the bat that kind of made it easy on them.”

The Buffaloes jumped all over DePaul early, taking a 17-4 lead just over five minutes in.

DePaul slowly crept back into the game using a full-court press to disrupt Colorado, which started 9-for-18 from the field.

The Buffaloes made only one field goal over the final eight minutes of the first half as DePaul got within one on guard Durrell McDonald’s layup to cap an 8-0 run.

Forward Jamee Crockett missed an open 3-pointer that could have given the Blue Demons the lead, and forward Josh Scott answered with a dunk on the other end to give the Buffs a 36-33 lead at halftime.

“I thought it sped us up in the first half a little bit,” Boyle said of DePaul’s full-court press. “We talked at halftime, offensively, taking care of the ball and getting great shots. If you take care of it, you’re going to get great shots against DePaul, (and) we did a better job of that in the second half.”

Colorado settled down in the second half and broke it open behind Booker, who scored 15 points after the break.

He drilled a 3-pointer to give Colorado a 53-39 lead and then bounced a perfect behind-the-back pass to forward Wesley Gordon for a dunk on consecutive possessions to force DePaul to call timeout.

The Buffs took their largest lead of the game when Booker connected on a lob pass to guard Jaron Hopkins, who jammed it two-handed for a 69-51 lead.

“Jaron is, besides myself, the most athletic player on the team,” Booker said. “I have complete confidence in him once I put it up there.”

Hopkins, making only his third start, was one of four Buffs to score in double figures. He finished with 10 points.

“We started him tonight because (DePaul starter) Billy Garrett is a 6-6 point guard and Jaron gives us size at that position,” Boyle said.

Garrett wound up 2-for-11 from the field, and DePaul shot 21-for-63 (33.3 percent) as a team.

“If you spot them a (15)-point lead, it puts too much pressure on you to come back and make every shot,” Purnell said. “We did some good things, but not for a long enough stretch.”

NOTES: The only other meeting between the schools was a 50-37 win by Colorado in the 1940 NIT semifinals. ... Colorado is playing a tournament in Hawaii for the third time in the past seven seasons. ... The Pac-12 is 10-3 all-time in the Diamond Head Classic. ... The two teams combined to shoot 10.5 percent (2-for-19) from the 3-point arc in the first half. ... Coach Tad Boyle (99-53) is one win away from reaching 100 in his fifth season with Colorado.