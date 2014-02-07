Preview: DePaul at Creighton

Creighton will be well-rested and still in first place in the Big East when it hosts DePaul on Friday, its first action in 10 days. The Bluejays have not been on the court since Doug McDermott’s 39-point performance in a 63-60 victory over St. John’s on Jan. 28, the club’s narrowest win of the season. Taking on the doormat Blue Demons gives Creighton a great shot to stick atop the standings with Villanova before it begins a stretch in which it plays five of seven games on the road.

DePaul has fallen to the bottom of the Big East with five straight losses, the last three of which have come without suspended leading scorer Cleveland Melvin. Starting point guard Billy Garrett Jr., who missed two games with an illness, and guard Charles McKinney, who had an ankle injury, were both able to return in Tuesday’s 71-59 loss to Georgetown. Melvin had 16 points Jan. 7 in an 81-62 home loss to Creighton, which was led by McDermott’s 19 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-13, 2-8 Big East): One bright spot in the Blue Demons’ slide has been the emergence of freshman guard R.J. Curington, who played sporadically early in the season before being forced into duty due to the suspensions and injuries. Curington struggled from the perimeter against the Hoyas, hitting 1-of-6 3-pointers, but has averaged 15.7 points in the last three games. Coach Oliver Purnell has yet to indicate the status for Melvin, which continues to leave the scoring load in the hands of Curington and Brandon Young, who is averaging 16.7 points in that three-game stretch.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (18-3, 8-1): McDermott’s effort versus St. John‘s, which also included the decisive 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, was a signature one that further cemented him as the best player in the conference. However, the win also allowed the Bluejays to exhibit other factors that have made them a national force, such as a Big East-leading scoring defense limiting the Red Storm to one 3-pointer while holding a league opponent to less than 70 points for the seventh time in nine games. The matchup with the Blue Demons - who rank last in the Big East in scoring defense (78.3) while allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 50 percent - should allow the conference’s top-shooting team to run up some big numbers on the offensive end.

TIP-INS

1. Young scored a game-high 24 points and had five of his team’s 11 assists against Creighton last month.

2. McDermott is averaging 29 points in his last four home games.

3. DePaul owns a 15-8 series advantage but has dropped the last three meetings.

PREDICTION: Creighton 86, DePaul 70