Preview: DePaul vs. Creighton

Doug McDermott has enjoyed a remarkable senior season and can add to his lure by leading No. 14 Creighton to a Big East tournament title in its first year in the conference. The second-seeded Bluejays begin their first appearance at the event Thursday when they face 10th-seeded DePaul in the quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden in New York. McDermott, the likely National Player of the Year in college basketball, leads the nation in scoring at 26.5 points per game and is coming off a career-high 45-point effort against Providence in the Bluejays’ regular-season finale.

“I try to have fun with it, because next year, it’s not going to be the same,” McDermott told reporters. “I‘m not going to be Kevin Durant or LeBron James. That’s what it feels like, honestly, in this city. We don’t have a pro team. We feel like we are the pro team.” Creighton has made a seamless transition to the Big East, defeating regular-season champion Villanova twice as part of an impressive inaugural campaign. DePaul’s season has hardly been a work of art, although the Blue Demons are coming off an upset of seventh-seeded Georgetown on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (12-20): The Blue Demons, who had lost 14 straight matchups with the Hoyas, received 17 points from Billy Garrett Jr. and 14 from Forrest Robinson on Wednesday. The team overcame 5-of-19 3-point shooting, although Robinson was 4-of-5 from behind the arc to help DePaul win for just the second time since Jan. 14. The Blue Demons lost to Creighton twice this season by an average of 15.5 points, with McDermott shooting a pedestrian 15-of-37 (40.5 percent) in those contests.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (24-6): McDermott (3,011 career points) is seventh on the Division I all-time scoring list, likely needing a pair of typical showings to pass Keydren Clark (3,058 at Saint Peter’s from 2002-06) and Harry Kelly (3,066 at Texas Southern from 1979-83) on the NCAA’s career list. The 6-8 forward has not been held below 20 points in any of the last 10 games and also has averaged 9.7 rebounds over the last three contests. Ethan Wragge (10.7 points) is the only other Bluejay averaging double digits, although the fifth-year senior is just 5-of-20 from the floor over the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Wragge has attempted 208 shots this season, 201 coming from behind the arc.

2. Creighton ranks second in the nation in assists, with Austin Chatman (4.3) and Grant Gibbs (four) leading the way.

3. Garrett shot a combined 4-of-20 against Creighton in the two regular-season meetings, including a scoreless effort on 0-of-10 shooting in the first matchup.

PREDICTION: Creighton 89, DePaul 64