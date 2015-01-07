Preview: DePaul at Creighton

Creighton is finding out quickly how difficult life in the post Doug McDermott era can be. The Bluejays look to end a three-game skid when they host DePaul in a Big East game Wednesday. Sans McDermott, who led the nation in scoring last season, Creighton is 0-2 in conference play but has beaten the Blue Demons five straight times.

DePaul sits atop the conference standings thanks to a pair of three-point home victories. DePaul edged Marquette in its conference opener and tipped another legitimate title contender, Xavier, last time out - a stunning rebound following a six-game losing streak. DePaul is 1-2 in true road games, but also owns another quality victory over Stanford.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-7, 2-0 Big East): The Blue Demons haven’t started conference play 3-0 since the 2005-06 season. Entering Tuesday, DePaul is the only team in the Big East that featured four players in the top 15 scorers in the league, paced by Myke Henry at 13.5 points per game. DePaul ranks third in the conference in scoring at 73.6 points per game and it is the second best free-throw shooting team in the Big East (74.5 percent) to Creighton (75.4).

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-6, 0-2): McDermott dropped 35 points the last time the two teams met, an 84-62 victory in the 2014 Big East tournament quarterfinals. That capped a three-game season sweep for Creighton, which has lost its first two games of the conference slate on the road to Providence and Georgetown. The Bluejays won their first five games this season but have struggled offensively recently by averaging 57 points in its last three games as Austin Chatman leads the team in scoring averaging 13.3 points.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton is 7-1 at home this season.

2. The Bluejays lost four starters from last season’s 27-8 team.

3. Reigning Big East Freshman of the Year Billy Garrett Jr. (13.4 points per game) leads DePaul with 3.7 assists.

PREDICTION: Creighton 70, DePaul 66