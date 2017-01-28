Preview: DePaul at Creighton

Creighton cruised to the best start in school history with Maurice Watson Jr. in the lineup, but life without the senior point guard has the Bluejays possibly on the verge of falling out of the top-25 in short order. Coming off its worst defeat of the season, No. 16 Creighton attempts to end a two-game losing streak and get back on track Saturday when it hosts DePaul.

The Bluejays rose as high as No. 7 in the coaches’ poll after winning 18 of their first 19 contests, including a victory at No. 22 Xavier on Jan. 16 in which they lost Watson (Division I-best 8.5 assists) to a season-ending torn left ACL injury in the first half. Creighton fell 102-94 at home to Marquette five days later in its first full game without Watson and followed up that effort with a stunning 71-51 setback against Georgetown on Wednesday. “Obviously, we’re fighting a lot of adversity right now. We’ll find a lot about ourselves in the coming week or so. We’ve lost a good player. … We have to be able to corral that adversity and try to use it to our advantage,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott told reporters. The Blue Demons reside in the basement of the Big East but have been a tough out against ranked conference foes so far, losing by three at then-No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 28 before dropping a 70-69 overtime decision against 11th-ranked Butler last weekend.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-12, 1-6 Big East): Eli Cain (team-high 17.1 points) entered last Saturday averaging 10.5 points on 24.3-percent shooting over his previous eight games, but the 6-6 sophomore erupted for a career-high 32 points on 11-of-18 from the field against the Bulldogs. Fellow guard Billy Garrett Jr. turned in one of the worst shooting performances of his career (4-of-19) versus Butler but extended his streak of double-digit scoring efforts to 10 and passed Rod Strickland (1,448 points, 1985-88) for 14th on the school’s all-time scoring list. Tre‘Darius McCallum (10.1 points) posted his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 11 boards; the junior forward also ranks second in the conference in rebounding (team-high 7.4) and fifth in steals (1.7).

ABOUT CREIGHTON (18-3, 5-3): The Bluejays rank second in Division I in field-goal percentage (52) and 26th in 3-point percentage (39.2) but shot only 34.5 from the field Wednesday - their first game below 44.4 percent - and 1-of-18 from long-range; the resulting 5.6 percent effort beyond the arc was the school’s lowest since 1993. Freshman center Justin Patton continued to be highly efficient by going 9-of-13 from the floor against Georgetown and ranks fourth in Division I in field-goal percentage (71.6), but the rest of his teammates combined to shoot 11-of-45. Marcus Foster (team-high 18.3 points) was among those that struggled, going 5-for-15 from the field for 12 points after shooting 13-for-24 and pouring in a season-high 30 against Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has won seven of the eight meetings since joining the Big East, including a pair of double-digit victories last season.

2. The Bluejays’ 51 total points Wednesday were 15 fewer than their previous season low. They had also scored 51 or more points in 11 of their first 40 halves entering the contest.

3. G Isaiah Zierden, who has started in each of the last two games in place of Watson, went 8-of-11 beyond the arc and scored 31 points - both career highs - in the first of two games against DePaul last season.

PREDICTION: Creighton 81, DePaul 71