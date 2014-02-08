(Updated: CORRECTS rebounding numbers in 2nd item in notebook.)

No. 12 Creighton 78, DePaul 66: Doug McDermott scored 32 points as the host Bluejays survived an upset bid to remain atop the Big East.

Coming off a 39-point performance his last time out, McDermott hit 13-of-14 free throws and hauled in a game-high nine rebounds. Austin Chatman scored 11 points, Ethan Wragge added nine and Grant Gibbs contributed eight assists and seven points off the bench for Creighton (19-3, 9-1 Big East), which has won four in a row overall and 15 straight at home.

Brandon Young led the Blue Demons (10-14, 2-9) with 16 points but was just 5-of-17 from the floor. Forrest Robinson scored 11 points off the bench for DePaul, which lost its sixth straight game - the last four of which have come without suspended leading scorer Cleveland Melvin.

Durrell McDonald scored five points in less than a minute and Robinson drained 3-pointers on consecutive possessions as the Blue Demons pulled within 57-56 with nine minutes left. Wragge gave the Bluejays some separation with a shot from beyond the arc moments later and McDermott had a personal 9-0 run to make it 73-60 with under three minutes remaining as Creighton finished strong.

McDermott’s layup gave the Bluejays a commanding 31-17 lead with eight minutes left in the first half before the Blue Demons closed the stanza with a 14-8 run to get within eight points at the break. Young had five points in the surge and capped another burst early in the second to trim DePaul’s deficit to 41-38.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDermott became the first player since Indiana’s Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) to record 1,000 career field goals and the fourth player in Creighton history to amass 1,000 rebounds. He also moved past former Duke star J.J. Redick and into 16th place on the NCAA all-time scoring list. ... DePaul had a 41-31 rebounding advantage, grabbing 16 on the offensive end. ... G Billy Garrett Jr. had nine points and five of the Blue Demons’ 10 assists.