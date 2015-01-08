(Updated: ADDS “both career highs” in lede CORRECTS Robinson rebounds in graph 2)

DePaul 70, Creighton 60: Forrest Robinson sank six 3-pointers and scored 20 points - both career highs - and the visiting Blue Demons improved to 3-0 for the first time in Big East Conference play.

Robinson added nine rebounds and finished 6-for-9 from beyond the arc as DePaul (9-7, 3-0 Big East) snapped Creighton’s five-game winning streak in the series. Myke Henry added 11 points and Jamee Crockett and Billy Garrett Jr. scored nine apiece for the Blue Demons, who never trailed.

Toby Hegner paced Creighton with 15 points, but the Bluejays (9-7, 0-3) fell behind by double digits in the opening minutes and never recovered. Avery Dingman chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Bluejays, who dropped their fourth straight game.

Robinson hit five 3-pointers in the first five minutes to help DePaul to a 20-5 lead. The Bluejays managed to cut into the deficit but the Blue Demons used a 9-0 run late in the first half and took a 39-25 lead into intermission.

Creighton cut the deficit to 49-43 midway through the second half but Robinson buried his final 3-pointer as DePaul built a 57-46 advantage. The Bluejays made one last run, cutting the deficit to six on a couple occasions in the final minutes, but never got closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DePaul entered the game averaging eight 3-pointers made (second in the Big East to Creighton’s 8.4) and finished 11-for-22 from 3-point range while Creighton was 10-for-28. ...Creighton fell to 7-2 at home and is 0-3 in conference play for the first time since the 1993-94 season while a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. ... Austin Chatman had nine points, four rebounds and three steals for Creighton.